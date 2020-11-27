Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,884 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. 95,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

