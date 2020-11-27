Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.50

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 17039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

