Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

