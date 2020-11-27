Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 227,364 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,364 shares during the period. ARC Document Solutions comprises about 0.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.