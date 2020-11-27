Aristides Capital LLC Acquires 94,488 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 91.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 499,829 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 287,126 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 53,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

