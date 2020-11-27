Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,567 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 210,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.