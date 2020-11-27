Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 170,000 Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Pivotal Investment Co. II makes up 1.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Pivotal Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 116,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,082. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

