Aristides Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,600 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. 99,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

