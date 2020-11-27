Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 135,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,638. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.