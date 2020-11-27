Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 147.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 330,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 69,150 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $232,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 66,424 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $225,841.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,080,237 shares of company stock worth $3,592,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

