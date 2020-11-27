Aristides Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.67. 44,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,049. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,597 shares of company stock worth $12,191,449. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

