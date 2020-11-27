Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,364 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,379,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $383,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,618. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

