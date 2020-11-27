Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,852 shares during the period. Natural Gas Services Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NGS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.69. 74,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,098. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.15. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

