Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,197 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Verso worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,084,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. 5,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,213. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $370.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

In related news, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

