Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 136.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,886. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.45. The company has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

