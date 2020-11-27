Aristides Capital LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Coffee worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394,500.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coffee had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

