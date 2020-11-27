Aristides Capital LLC Has $323,000 Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,470 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Cato worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cato by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Cato by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 157.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 267,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the third quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

CATO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,280. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

