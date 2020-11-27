Aristides Capital LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,041. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 127,700 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $97,052.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $264,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Don O’connell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 232,922 shares of company stock valued at $187,186 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

