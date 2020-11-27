Aristides Capital LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for about 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 45,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 410,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,533. The firm has a market cap of $444.94 million, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

