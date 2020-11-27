Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

SHW stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $734.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,528. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

