Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $421,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $127.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

