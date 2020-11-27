Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,643 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth about $173,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.24. 754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,017. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

