Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,302 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,072 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 763,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,295,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

