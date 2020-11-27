Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Twitter accounts for 1.2% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Twitter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $46.75. 159,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,558,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

