Aristides Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MicroVision by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MVIS. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 40,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,226,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 3.33. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

