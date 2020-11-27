Aristides Capital LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 0.9% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

