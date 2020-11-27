Aristides Capital LLC Sells 25,500 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 1,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,294. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

