Aristides Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,798.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,656.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,526.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

