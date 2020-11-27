Aristides Capital LLC Sells 36,356 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,356 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $135.48. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

