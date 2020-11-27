Aristides Capital LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

FB traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $278.04. 348,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109,473. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,714 shares of company stock worth $99,541,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

