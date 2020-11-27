Aristides Capital LLC Sells 6,094 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bel Fuse worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 1,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

