Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 179,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises 1.1% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,297,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 114,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 755,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

