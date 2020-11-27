Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AHH. Bank of America raised their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $880.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.66. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 719,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

