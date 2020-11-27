Artfinity (AT) 1-Day Volume Tops $67,798.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. Artfinity has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $67,798.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

