Asana Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,783 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 1,226 call options.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAN traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 64,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

