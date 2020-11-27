Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Assurant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.