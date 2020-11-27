AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

