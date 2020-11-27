Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.46

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 3111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

