B. Riley Boosts Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $9.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,042.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $147,752 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Ashford by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

