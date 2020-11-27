B. Riley Increases Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $13.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

