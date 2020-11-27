Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.50 ($35.88).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €31.00 ($36.47) on Monday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 57.52.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

