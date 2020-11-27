Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) a €123.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.50 ($113.53).

ETR WCH opened at €99.44 ($116.99) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

