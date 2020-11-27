BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 501.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

In other news, insider Nick Anderson acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,582.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

