Bank of America Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 305,841 shares during the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

