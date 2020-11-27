Bank of America Begins Coverage on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.36.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,908,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

