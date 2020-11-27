Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 9th Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,174 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.3% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 941,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,279,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $250.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

