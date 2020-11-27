Bank of America Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.49 million. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

