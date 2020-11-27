Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.58.

BZUN opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Baozun has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth about $2,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 251.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

