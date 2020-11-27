Barclays Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €99.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.17 ($106.08).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.40.

About Airbus SE (AIR.PA)

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.