Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 405 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 386.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

